Billie Piper breaks silence on Eccleston's struggles in 'Doctor Who'

Billie Piper recently shed light on her Doctor Who co-star Christopher Eccleston's struggles, when they filmed the show in 2005.

According to The Independent report, the Rare Beasts actress expressed her sadness upon learning that Eccleston had a difficult time while shooting for the show.

Piper said, "I now know that he was having a hard time, but I’m not sure I understood at the time how troubled he was with it all."

Reflecting on her early acting career, she expressed her excitement about landing such a significant role, saying, "I was like, ‘Wheeeyy!!’ Grateful, grateful, grateful. Loving it, loving it. Can’t believe I’m finally doing the job I want to do, can’t believe I’m working with all these incredible people, can’t believe I’m working with Christopher Eccleston, can’t believe I’m rebooting a British classic."

Despite the challenges, Piper is open to making a guest appearance in the future as she stated, "I wouldn’t go back as a full-time thing, but I’d love to make another appearance."