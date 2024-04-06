 
Billie Piper breaks silence on Eccleston's struggles in 'Doctor Who'

By
Web Desk
April 06, 2024

Billie Piper breaks silence on Eccleston's struggles in 'Doctor Who'

Billie Piper recently shed light on her Doctor Who co-star Christopher Eccleston's struggles, when they filmed the show in 2005.

According to The Independent report, the Rare Beasts actress expressed her sadness upon learning that Eccleston had a difficult time while shooting for the show.

Piper said, "I now know that he was having a hard time, but I’m not sure I understood at the time how troubled he was with it all."

Reflecting on her early acting career, she expressed her excitement about landing such a significant role, saying, "I was like, ‘Wheeeyy!!’ Grateful, grateful, grateful. Loving it, loving it. Can’t believe I’m finally doing the job I want to do, can’t believe I’m working with all these incredible people, can’t believe I’m working with Christopher Eccleston, can’t believe I’m rebooting a British classic."

Despite the challenges, Piper is open to making a guest appearance in the future as she stated, "I wouldn’t go back as a full-time thing, but I’d love to make another appearance."

