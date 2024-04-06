Danny DeVito hopes to return to villainous ‘Batman' role with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger both have played villains in Batman movies

Danny DeVito hopes to return to his villainous role in Batman alongside his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Danny shared that he "had a ball" presenting at the 2024 Oscars with Schwarzenegger, and the duo are now "planning to work together again."

DeVito played the villainous Penguin in the 1992 movie Batman Returns while his pal Schwarzenegger played the scientist-turned-villain Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin. Now, the 79-year-old wants to reprise his role alongside the Fubar actor.

He told People: “Oh, I don't know. I don't think it's a bad idea because you got Keaton, you got [Schwarzenegger], you got DeVito. We could do those same parts. Yeah, why not?”

“Go tell [co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros] Pam Abdi to do that. And [MGM chairman] Mike DeLuca,” he jokingly remarked.

DeVito famously channeled The Penguin with a long and pointy prosthetic nose that resembled a bird’s beak, sharp teeth and a strikingly pale complexion for the Tim Burton film.

Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, played the villain Mr. Freeze to George Clooney’s Batman in the 1997 film. His character, scientist Victor Fries turns villainous after an accident while attempting to save his gravely ill wife, Nora, through cryogenic preservation.