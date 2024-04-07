Sarah Ferguson ‘cautioned' Prince Andrew for Newsnight interview

Sarah Ferguson reportedly warned ex-husband Prince Andrew ahead of giving his Newsnight interview.



The Duke of York, who spoke about his association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the programme, lost respect in the eyes of admirers.

Now that Andrew has lost all this titles, a prominent journalist has revealed he was warned against the sit-in by his ex- spouse.

Journalist Sebastian Shakespeare wrote in the Daily Mail: "I can reveal that his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and eldest daughter Beatrice both cautioned him against doing the programme, while his then private secretary Amanda Thirsk was more gung-ho, thinking it could offer him a chance to draw a line under his association with Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew and Sarah have been close pals of each other despite their divorce.

In a former interview, Sarah revealed: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other."