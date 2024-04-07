 
menu

Sarah Ferguson ‘cautioned' Prince Andrew for Newsnight interview

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Sarah Ferguson reportedly warned ex-husband Prince Andrew ahead of giving his Newsnight interview.

The Duke of York, who spoke about his association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the programme, lost respect in the eyes of admirers.

Now that Andrew has lost all this titles, a prominent journalist has revealed he was warned against the sit-in by his ex- spouse.

Journalist Sebastian Shakespeare wrote in the Daily Mail: "I can reveal that his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and eldest daughter Beatrice both cautioned him against doing the programme, while his then private secretary Amanda Thirsk was more gung-ho, thinking it could offer him a chance to draw a line under his association with Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew and Sarah have been close pals of each other despite their divorce.

In a former interview, Sarah revealed: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other."

More From Entertainment:

Drake Bell reveals why he appeared on 'Quiet on Set'

Drake Bell reveals why he appeared on 'Quiet on Set'

Khloé Kardashian, True twin in style ahead of her 6th birthday

Khloé Kardashian, True twin in style ahead of her 6th birthday
Lauri Peterson mourns son Joshua's death at 35

Lauri Peterson mourns son Joshua's death at 35
Yoko Ono shared THIS experience with John Lennon

Yoko Ono shared THIS experience with John Lennon

Katie Price goes 'natural' days after lip filler treatment

Katie Price goes 'natural' days after lip filler treatment
Diddy's alleged escort breaks silence on getting 'monthly fees'

Diddy's alleged escort breaks silence on getting 'monthly fees'

Danny DeVito hopes to return to villainous ‘Batman' role with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Danny DeVito hopes to return to villainous ‘Batman' role with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Taylor Swift drops five heartbreak playlists ahead of new album 'TTPD'

Taylor Swift drops five heartbreak playlists ahead of new album 'TTPD'