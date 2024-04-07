Isla Fisher's telling remarks on Sacha Baron Cohen before split

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen share two daughters and a son

Isla Fisher opened up about her marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen 18 months before their shock split, saying that they shared a “really good friendship.”

Isla was asked the secret to her successful marriage in Hollywood, she replied: "I wish I had an answer. Like all parents of small children I am doing my best to keep my kids anonymous and have as normal a life as possible. And like all wives and husbands, who travel for work, we try to do date nights. I do my best.”

She continued: “I am just really lucky as he is the funniest person and we have a really great friendship as a foundation. You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years. But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't.”

She added: “I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody, but if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with and everything else seems to fall into place."

Isla also once gushed about the time she spent shooting The Brothers' Grimsby. When asked if she’d work with him again, she said: "We did work together on Grimsby which I really enjoyed and I’d love to work with him again but someone’s got to be with our kids."

Isla shares two daughters, Olive, 14, and Elula, 11, and son, Montgomery, 7, with Sacha Baron Cohen.