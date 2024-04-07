 
Meghan Markle acting as a lion exploiting vulnerabilities in the King's health

Web Desk
April 07, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been called out for acting more like a eyeing the next kill and someone exploiting vulnerabilities in the King’s health.

Claims regarding the Sussexes’ future has been issued by royal author Nathan Kay.

The writer weighed in on things during a candid piece for Express UK.

It all began with the author mentioning the chances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have for their US future.

As of now “it appears evident to me that the only way forward for the Sussexes now is by forcefully reintegrating themselves into the royal fold.”

“Much like lions eyeing their next kill, the couple has opportunistically exploited vulnerabilities in the health of the King and the Princess of Wales to try and manoeuvre a royal re-entry,” the author also added.

“However, the palace's resistance, evident in their denial of the Narc-kles' return to royal duties, indicates that such a notion is premature. Yet, one question remains, how long will that last?” they also added before signing off.

