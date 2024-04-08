 
Kelsea Ballerini explains why it's her 'final year' hosting CMT Awards

Web Desk
April 08, 2024

Kelsea Ballerini has announced that this year will be her last time hosting CMT Music Awards.

According to Variety report, Ballerini, who has graced the stage as emcee for four years, including co-hosting with Kane Brown, expressed a desire to explore new creative avenues beyond hosting.

The I Quit Drinking singer stated "It’s my final year, yeah, I’ve hosted or co-hosted this show for four years now, and I’ve gotten to host a lot of different kinds of ventures over the last decade — and I really enjoy it."

"It was the first thing that I did outside of music really, that allowed me to ask myself the question: What else? Like, what else can I do? And I’m ready to ask myself that question again, and I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is," she continued.

Despite stepping away from her hosting duties, Ballerini reassured fans of her continued passion for music, with a new album in the works following her Grammy-nominated Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will showcase Ballerini's final hosting performance, alongside a lineup of anticipated acts including Little Big Town, Sugarland, and TikTok sensation Dasha.

