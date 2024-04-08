Miley Cyrus' sister Noah makes bold move with Liam Hemsworth amid feud

Miley Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus has caught the eye of fans and followers by liking the singer's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth photo.

On Instagram, Hemsworth posted a "#legday" selfie that garnered attention from Noah, leading her to like the image.

In the caption, he expressed gratitude for the positive reception of his recent project, Land of Bad, "A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"



The move comes amidst ongoing rumors of family tension following the marriage of their mother, Tish Cyrus, to Dominic Purcell.

This relationship has been a point of dispute, especially since Noah was previously rumored to have a romantic connection with Purcell before Tish's involvement with him.

Miley and Liam's history includes meeting on the set of The Last Song at 16, leading to a relationship that eventually ended in marriage in 2018 and divorce in 2020.

Since their separation, Miley has moved on and been connected with several notable individuals, including drummer Maxx Morando.