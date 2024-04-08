Prince Harry finds work as Meghan Markle is ‘front runner' for new brand

Prince Harry is ridiculed for tagging along with Meghan Markle in an attempt to find some work.



The Duke of Sussex is playing second fiddle as the Duchess of Sussex launches her new lifestyle brand. Amid this, Royal expert Tom Quinn calls out Harry’s dislike towards showbiz.

"The irony is that when it comes to the new brand Meghan is always going to be the front runner and Harry will tag along behind – poor Harry is destined always to be the spare, but this time in a commercial enterprise that would’ve horrified him 10 years ago," Tom Quinn exclusively tells Mirror.

"Harry is especially vulnerable to the terror of having nothing to do - he will be pushing Mehan to include him as much as possible in what she does, but Meghan also needs the sparkle her royal connection adds to any commercial activity," Quinn adds.

He continues: "The couple really need each other, especially now that world sympathy is not centred on how the royal family treated Meghan so badly but on how Kate Middleton, the royal family’s greatest asset, has been hit by cancer."