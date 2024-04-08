 
Prince Harry can never ‘force' Meghan Markle for UK return amid ‘drama'

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Meghan Markle cannot be forced to come to the UK permanently.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to make a short trip with husband, Prince Harry, to London next month, will have a final say if she wants permanent return.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes: "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

Meanwhile, expert Esther Krakue says: "I actually think she's avoiding the UK because she's not interested in the whole drama and, kind of, being injected, is she going to talk to [Princess] Kate, and all of that.

"I personally think she's not going to come because, obviously, Harry has lost his case with the Home Office and he said he doesn't feel safe bringing his family over [to the UK] and I also think this is going to be a time where distance between the Sussexes and the Royal Family will be calcified because the focus will obviously be on the Princess of Wales and the King recovering, they don't need the whole Netflix drama."

