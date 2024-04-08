Will Smith thanks Jackie Chan for raising Jaden on birthday

 
April 08, 2024

Will Smith is all hearts for Jackie Chan as the latter brings in his 70th birthday.

Chan, who has worked alongside Will’s son, Jaden, on the 2010 remake of 'The Karate Kid', has left a profound impact on the Smith family.

Will turns to his social media this week to laud Chan for all his work.

He said: "Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film — I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden,"

"Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun," he added.

