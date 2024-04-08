Prince William breaks silence as King Charles sparks backlash with major move

Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall spokesperson has reacted after King Charles plans to build an ideal town in Kent have seemingly landed the Prince of Wales in trouble.



According to reports, King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, plans to build an "ideal town" have been met with a backlash by residents.

The Telegraph per Daily Mail, reported locals have lashed out at Duchy of Cornwall plans proposed by the then Prince of Wales King Charles in 2018 for 2,500 homes on 320 acres of farmland which they fear will 'swallow up historic villages into an urban mass'

As per the royal tradition, the Duchy is passed to the eldest son of a reigning British monarch.

Now, commenting on the backlash, a spokesman for the Duchy of Cornwall told The Telegraph: “South-east Faversham will, if planning permission is granted, follow in the footsteps of Poundbury, Nansledan and other sustainable Duchy developments and become one of the most environmentally friendly neighbourhoods in the United Kingdom.”

The future king’s representative further said “It will prioritise access to green spaces, sustainable transport and will focus on the community's needs – including affordable housing and a new primary school as well as new traffic infrastructure and healthcare services.”

“New green spaces including meadows, orchards, allotments and woodland means biodiversity is set to increase by 20 per cent while a focus on sustainable travel and building a walkable neighbourhood is expected to generate 20 per cent fewer car trips compared to similar-sized communities,” the spokesperson noted.