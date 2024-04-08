Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell marriage at risk following Noah Cyrus controversy

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s marriage is in jeopardy since it was revealed that the Prison Break star previously dated Noah Cyrus, claimed in an insider.



According to a report by Us Weekly, Noah was dating Dominic when her mother Tish started “pursuing him,” which may have been the reason Noah did not attend her mom’s wedding.

Sharing how the controversy affected the couple’s newly married life, a source told In Touch Weekly, “Dominic hasn’t been happy with all the drama and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Tish and his past relationship with Noah.”

“He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up,” the source said, noting that the actor despises the negative attention the controversy has brought upon his new relationship.

The insider added that people close to Dominic believe his marriage to Tish could be “on the line.” However, despite everything happening around him, he is trying to put up with it.

“Dominic doesn’t have as much money as people think and if it wasn’t for Tish’s wealth, some say he would have already checked out,” added the insider.

“Tish loves and adores Dominic and, while she acknowledges the issues this has caused for them, she’s tried to put it all in the past.”

As for Tish, who was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, Dominic is the “man of her dreams” and she has refused to give up on her marriage.

“She’s not giving up on what they have,” they said. “Tish is confident that they’ll get through this rough patch, that they’ll be together forever, and prove all the haters wrong.”