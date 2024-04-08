Andrew Scott shares special message for 'Fleabag' fans

Andrew Scott has a special message for Fleabag fans who are still watching the show after 5 years.

Known for playing the “hot priest” in the comedy series, the 47-year-old actor entered season 2 of the show as lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s lover interest.

Poking fun at die hard fans ahead of the show’s fifth anniversary, Andrew addressed the people who are still obsessing over his character and the show.

“Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside,” he jokingly told Entertainment Weekly.

The show, written and produced by Phoebe, was based on her one-woman performance that she debuted at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She is called Fleabag in the show that is centered around her titular character of a free-spirited single woman figuring out her life in London.

Phoebe has won on an Emmy in 2019 for the show in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Fleabag won Outstanding Comedy Series that same year.