Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s 5th birthday revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to mark the fifth birthday of their son, Prince Archie, at their Montecito home on May 6, claimed an insider.

Amid debate over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel together to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in London on May 8, a source revealed their plans for Archie’s big day.

The California-based couple originally planned a party for their son on his birthday following which they would have left for the UK along with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

As per a report by New Idea Magazine, Harry and Meghan wanted to spend some time with the Royal family following the May 8 service so their kids could meet their paternal side of family.

"Harry and Meghan are planning a fifth birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on May 6 and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day."

However, the source revealed that the couple’s plan regarding the UK trip has changed due to security concerns.

Since their UK schedule got leaked, Meghan is skeptical to travel to UK, considering Harry has just lost his High Court challenge against the UK government over his security.

It is yet to be determined if the couple, who left the Royal family in 2020, will proceed with Archie’s birthday plan on May 6.