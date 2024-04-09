Emmanuel Macron pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II as Britain and France celebrated 120 years of close cooperation with special ceremonies in both nations capital cities.



French and British troops swapped roles to take part in changing of the guard ceremonies outside the palaces of the other country's head of state.

French President Emmanuel and British ambassador to France Menna Rawlings watched British guards taking part in the changing of the guard outside Elysee Palace.

Later, in a joint Instagram post, Macron and palace shared a video from the historic ceremony and the French leader paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

He said, “As Queen Elizabeth II said: ‘Long live the difference, but long live the Entente Cordiale.’”

The post further reads: “On the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, French and British troops have jointly participated in Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and the Elysee Palace.”

