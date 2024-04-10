Meghan Markle 'confidence level grown' she feels 'strong' without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has seemingly reached new levels of confidence as she is ready to 'break free' from Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has turned comfortable in her own skin and is eager to create something for herself, separate from Harry's identity.

Speaking about the Duchess, Royal expert Darren Stanton notes: "When we look at how Meghan has developed over the years she's been by Prince Harry's side, she has always been confident and headstrong. Her levels of confidence have grown from fronting events alone as well as alongside Harry, including the Invictus Games.



"When we see Meghan speak to the public or the press in appearances, she is supremely confident. What has been most noticeable about Meghan in the past few years is that her levels of resilience have also developed. Her speech is at a neutral tone, which tells us she feels certain with hardly any nerves creeping in.



He noted: "It also suggests she's comfortable in her own skin and feels empowered and willing to take things on independently. When we see her being photographed in recent outings, she holds her head high with her shoulders back - and that tells us she feels strong and good about herself."

Darren continued: "The fact that Meghan is launching a new lifestyle brand tells us she's in a good place and feels motivated. It's a natural transition for her to embark on. Meghan has a voice and wants to use it in a good positive way to help women feel empowered and heard in today's society. She has a real skill in connecting with people effortlessly.