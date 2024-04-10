‘Beetlejuice' cast drops update on upcoming sequel: 'So funny'

Beetlejuice cast gathered for the 2024 CinemaCon in Las Vegas and revealed what the movie has to offer.

The creators of the much-awaited movie released a trailer a month ago, offering a glimpse of horror and thriller to the devoted fans of the 198 hit.

With Michael Keaton reprising his role as the notorious ghost, who cares only about himself and considers causing havoc his profession, the cast’s latest appearance at the largest gathering of movie theater owners promised another hilarious ride to the Netherworld.

“I was very nervous to see if we could pull this off again. But every day just got better”, the actor told the audience.

“It’s really f***** good”, he said raising his excitement level to new heights.

Sharing the stage with co-stars including Catherine O’Hara, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

“This cast is so good. Everyone is so friggin’ funny”, the actor said who dons the titular character in the movie, Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice).

“The bench is so deep with funny and wonderful actors”, added Theroux in agreement with Keaton.

Dafoe also chimed in the conversation and praised the “handmade effect” of the movie, admitting they were enjoyable to ”play with”.

The trailer of the spooky production that dropped last month showcased Betelgeuse's reunion with Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz as well as a glimpse of O’Hara’s Delia Deetz and the new addition to the family, Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz.

Helmed by the director of the original film Tim Burton, the movie is slated for release on September 5, 2024.



