JoJo Siwa channels Miley Cyrus' iconic 'Bangerz' era in new music video

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2024

JoJo Siwa recently signaled a bold departure for her signature image, inspired by Miley Cyrus' Bangerz era.

According to PEOPLE report, during an interview with Call Her Daddy, former child star Siwa opened up about her desire for change.

Siwa, who recently made waves with her latest music video, Karma, has embarked on a rebranding journey, shedding her signature high ponytail and big bows.

She said, "when I was 8 is when Miley had her Bangerz moment and I was like, 'All I want is to have that one day.' I want that."

With the release of Karma, the 20-year-old singer unveiled her new persona, marked by a racy cutout catsuit in the accompanying music video.

"Honestly since I was 15 my whole inner circle has been talking about it and getting excited for it, And then two years ago is when I started writing new music. I got out of my Nickelodeon music contract," she added.

Despite facing criticism, Siwa remains firm in her artistic vision, stating, "I will never claim to be a singer but I will claim to be an artist. I am giving the world art and they might not like it, they might hate it, but they're enjoying it."

Watch the music video:


