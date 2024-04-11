 
menu

'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2024

Self made Meghan Markle thought shed teach Kate Middleton about charity
'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'

Meghan Markle thought she had more right to speak at public events than Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, who did not even have a career like the “self-made” Duchess.

According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex developed issues with her sister-in-law following her marriage to Prince Harry, after she saw Kate getting more importance than her.

According to The Telegraph, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex believed she was somewhat a better fit to speak on public occasions than Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Speaking on the matter, a source revealed that the former star felt “she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn't really had her own career.”

“She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity,” they revealed of Meghan.

The insider added, “I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there.” 

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Gosling stalks Chris Stapleton in SNL promo: Watch video

Ryan Gosling stalks Chris Stapleton in SNL promo: Watch
Olivia Rodrigo praises Jewel during final New York 'GUTS' tour concert

Olivia Rodrigo praises Jewel during final New York 'GUTS' tour concert
King Charles plans on 'extending olive branch' amid cancer battle

King Charles plans on 'extending olive branch' amid cancer battle
Queen Elizabeth's lineage faces another royal split

Queen Elizabeth's lineage faces another royal split
Princess Beatrice 'devastated' over Netflix original 'Scoop'

Princess Beatrice 'devastated' over Netflix original 'Scoop'
King Charles gives sweet reaction to bank notes featuring the king

King Charles gives sweet reaction to bank notes featuring the king
Kit Harington's drops bombshell update on ‘Game of Thrones' spin-off

Kit Harington's drops bombshell update on ‘Game of Thrones' spin-off
Kate Hudson's brother Oliver weighs in on cheating & infidelity

Kate Hudson's brother Oliver weighs in on cheating & infidelity