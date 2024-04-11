'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'

April 11, 2024
Meghan Markle thought she had more right to speak at public events than Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, who did not even have a career like the “self-made” Duchess.
According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex developed issues with her sister-in-law following her marriage to Prince Harry, after she saw Kate getting more importance than her.
According to The Telegraph, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex believed she was somewhat a better fit to speak on public occasions than Kate, the Princess of Wales.
Speaking on the matter, a source revealed that the former star felt “she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn't really had her own career.”
“She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity,” they revealed of Meghan.
The insider added, “I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well oiled machine by the time she got there.”