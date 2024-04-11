SAG-AFTRA breaks silence on Sylvester Stallone's recent controversy

SAG-AFTRA has spoken out after Sylvester Stallone’s alleged comments about a background actor made rounds on the Internet.

The union’s statement comes after an Atlanta-based company parted ways with the Paramount+ series Tulsa King following the 77-year-old’s “mocking” attitude towards the appearance of several background actors.

According to US Weekly, Sylvester used words like, “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with a cane.”

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “There is no room on any set for disparaging comments to background actors or any performers.”

“Though we have not been contacted directly about the incident on the set of Tulsa King in Atlanta, SAG-AFTRA is committed to the safety and well-being of cast members on all productions,” they added.

A background actor Thomas Mooneyham also told Deadline that the crew replaced him with another artist and shared that the alleged comments were intended for him.

“It ain’t even the part that I am fat. I wasn’t the only big one that was there. But I do feel like I was singled out because they said ‘old tub of lard with the cane.’ I was the only one there with the cane,” he had shared.