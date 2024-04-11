 
menu

SAG-AFTRA breaks silence on Sylvester Stallone's recent controversy

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2024

SAG-AFTRA breaks silence on Sylvester Stallones recent controversy
SAG-AFTRA breaks silence on Sylvester Stallone's recent controversy

SAG-AFTRA has spoken out after Sylvester Stallone’s alleged comments about a background actor made rounds on the Internet.

The union’s statement comes after an Atlanta-based company parted ways with the Paramount+ series Tulsa King following the 77-year-old’s “mocking” attitude towards the appearance of several background actors.

According to US Weekly, Sylvester used words like, “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with a cane.”

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “There is no room on any set for disparaging comments to background actors or any performers.”

“Though we have not been contacted directly about the incident on the set of Tulsa King in Atlanta, SAG-AFTRA is committed to the safety and well-being of cast members on all productions,” they added.

A background actor Thomas Mooneyham also told Deadline that the crew replaced him with another artist and shared that the alleged comments were intended for him.

“It ain’t even the part that I am fat. I wasn’t the only big one that was there. But I do feel like I was singled out because they said ‘old tub of lard with the cane.’ I was the only one there with the cane,” he had shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘more disliked' in America than Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘more disliked' in America than Prince Andrew
Netlfix slammed for ‘revilifying' Prince Andrew in ‘Scoop': ‘It's a disgrace'

Netlfix slammed for ‘revilifying' Prince Andrew in ‘Scoop': ‘It's a disgrace'
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘selfish' for having no interest in Prince Harry's family

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘selfish' for having no interest in Prince Harry's family
Archie, Lilibet would blame Harry, Meghan for not letting them meet King Charles video

Archie, Lilibet would blame Harry, Meghan for not letting them meet King Charles
Kate Middleton knew Meghan Markle was ‘bad news' from start video

Kate Middleton knew Meghan Markle was ‘bad news' from start
King Charles appears happy during public outings despite cancer diagnosis

King Charles appears happy during public outings despite cancer diagnosis
Harry, Meghan could be ‘hugely valuable assets' to monarchy amid Charles, Kate cancer

Harry, Meghan could be ‘hugely valuable assets' to monarchy amid Charles, Kate cancer
'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'

'Self made' Meghan Markle thought she'd teach Kate Middleton about 'charity'