Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan make mutual request for divorce hearings

April 11, 2024

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum made a mutual request in their recent divorce documents.

According to filings, obtained by PEOPLE, Jenna submitted her "preliminary witness list," which included her and the 43-year-old actor’s names.

She stated in her documents that she wants the both of them to "testify regarding all issues related to the parties' marriage including business and financial activities."

On the other hand, Channing also requested for Jenna, as well as her fiancé Steve Kazee, to testify in court.

The document noted that Steve "is expected to testify regarding his and Petitioner’s cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters."

The outlet noted that six years after they first announced their split, Jenna and Channing still haven’t found a middle ground over financial settlement, including profits from Tatum's Magic Mike franchise.

The estranged couple, who got married in 2009 and share a 10-year-old daughter named Everly, have a hearing scheduled for Friday, April 12.

According to court documents, the "key issues" for the trial are division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys' fees.

