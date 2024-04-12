Jon Bon Jovi updates fans about his vocal recovery

April 12, 2024
Jon Bon Jovi is reportedly optimistic about his recovery despite struggles.
As fans will know, in 2022, the Bon Jovi frontman underwent a vocal cord medialization, a surgical procedure to help his voice regain proper function.
Through this operation, the singing sensation was able to get his ‘gift’ back via a "cutting-edge implant."
Recently, the 62-year-old opened up about his singing abilities at the Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story docuseries screening and Q&A event.
Speaking to People Magazine, Jon said, “What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn’t sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road.”
He also addressed, “I’m well into the recovery. I’m more than capable of singing.”
“It’s just that for me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we’re going to go and do any shows,” Jon continued.
“So I’m well back on the road to recovery – not a day of it’s easy. Every day is a struggle,” the singer, who claims to be a ‘true vocalist’, added.
“But I’m more than capable of doing it again. I’m f****** Bon Jovi!” remarked before moving to another topic.