Prince William, son Prince George share major update on Kate Middleton's health

By
Web Desk
|

April 12, 2024

Prince William and his elder son Prince George have seemingly shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health as the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William and George appeared in high spirits as they attended a football match on Thursday evening.

They were spotted cheering on Aston Villa at the football match.

This is the first time Prince William and Prince George are seen since Kate's cancer announcement.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, Prince William and Prince George's outing has revealed major clue that Princess Kate was recovering well.

Kate Middleton announced last month that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the future queen said in a video statement.

