Royal family breaks silence as Meghan Markle announces new Netflix projects

Royal family breaks silence after Meghan Markle’s Netflix projects announcement

Buckingham Palace has shared its first social media post on Friday a day after Meghan Markle announced her two new Netflix projects.



The palace shared photos of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, visiting HMS Venturer in Rosyth.

According to the palace statement, the Princess Royal visited the Royal Navy's newest frigate, HMS Venturer, which is currently under construction in Rosyth.

It further says, “As Sponsor of the ship, Her Royal Highness toured the assembly facility, and met some of the ship's company at work.”

Princess Anne met those responsible for constructing the UK’s first Type 31 warship, as well as the sailors charged with breathing life into the 455ft vessel and turning her into a working warship ready to serve around the globe.

This is royal family’s first social media post after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their two new projects for streaming giant Netflix days before their potential return to UK.

The royal couple announced on Thursday: “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”