Prince Edward continues royal duties as King Charles marks major tradition amid cancer battle

King Charles younger brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, continued his royal duties on Friday as the monarch left the palace to mark a major tradition which began in 2006.



According to palace, the Duke of Edinburgh attended the commissioning ceremony of Stirling Castle.

He attended the commissioning ceremony of a new Naval ship, which will help safeguard UK waters from underwater threats.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s Stirling Castle was formally dedicated during a high-profile ceremony.

The ship marks a move away from traditional minehunting, embracing cutting-edge technology as she acts as a ‘mother ship’ for an array of remotely-operated and autonomous systems which will scour home waters looking for mines.

With Stirling Castle due to begin operations later this year, a break from training offered the ideal opportunity to welcome the new ship into the RFA family in the presence of the Service’s Commodore-in-Chief, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Earlier, King Charles and Queen Camilla flew from RAF Northolt in north-west London to visit their Highland retreat, Birkhall, located on the Balmoral Estate for an anniversary getaway.

They celebrate their anniversary every year at the retreat, a tradition which began in 2006.