Jon Bon Jovi recalls hilarious encounter with Michael Jackson and his chimp Bubbles

Jon Bon Jovi recently recalled meeting the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, during his band’s Slippery When Wet tour between 1986 and 1987.



While promoting his upcoming docuseries Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, the Livin' On A Prayer crooner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And recalled meeting Michael during their tour dates in Japan.

Bon Jovi and bandmate Richie Sambora invited Michael to party in their hotel room, but the Billie Jean hitmaker sent his pet chimp, Bubbles, in his stead.

“Everybody wanted to meet Michael Jackson. So, [former guitarist] Richie [Sambora] and I had the opportunity to go up to his room, and we walked into his hotel room — which was all done up in mirrors so he could dance — and they actually took a wall out between these rooms,” he recounted to Kimmel.

“They absolutely did [remove the wall] because he was there for quite a while,” he continued.

“So now we think we're friends and we say, ‘Come on down to our floor and hang out. We've got the whole band here, our girlfriends and all are here,’” he added.

“Unfortunately he didn't come, but he sends Bubbles the chimp as his representative,” Bon Jovi shared while he chuckled. “That was big. Bubbles comes down and wreaks havoc. Bubbles parties like a rock star.”

He went on to detail how Bubbles was “jumping on the bed” and “putting on a show.” When Kimmel asked how long Bubbles was in their room, Bon Jovi quipped: “Seemed like a lifetime,” adding that they partied until “hotel management came and threatened to throw us out.”