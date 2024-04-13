 
menu

Prince William finds ‘second mum' in Carole Middleton amid Kate cancer

By
Web Desk
|

April 13, 2024

Prince William is seemingly finding solace in his mother-in-law as wife Kate Middleton fights cancer.

The Prince of Wales, who was spotted in a pub alongside Kate’s mum Carole Middleton, is heavily relying on the latter amid the Royal Family health crisis.

An insider tells Daily Mail how William has found his ‘second mum’ in Carole.

The source revealed: “It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Jennifer Bond touches upon how Carole is concerned for Kate amid her cancer treatment.

She told The Mirror: "We should also spare a thought for another mother in this - Carole Middleton. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole's little girl, and to watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting. She has no doubt been a tower of strength and a comforting presence for the children, but she, too, will need reassurance."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry situation ‘worsens' amid US visa problems

Prince Harry situation ‘worsens' amid US visa problems
Meghan Markle only ‘rebranding' The Tig with new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle only ‘rebranding' The Tig with new lifestyle brand

Prince Harry hosts special event prior to major announcement

Prince Harry hosts special event prior to major announcement
King Charles plans for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation laid bare

King Charles plans for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation laid bare
‘Naive' Prince Harry risked US visa by heeding none but Meghan Markle video

‘Naive' Prince Harry risked US visa by heeding none but Meghan Markle

Prince William faces major blow ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Prince William faces major blow ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
Jon Bon Jovi recalls hilarious encounter with Michael Jackson and his chimp Bubbles video

Jon Bon Jovi recalls hilarious encounter with Michael Jackson and his chimp Bubbles
King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle

King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle