Lilibet, Archie secret weapon to fixing Prince Harry's rift with King Charles, Prince William?

April 13, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet could reunite their parents with grandfather King Charles and other senior members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This has been claimed by a PR expert amid reports King Charles may invite Harry, Meghan and their kids to Balmoral to see the rest of the family this summer.

PR expert Luana Ribeira, while speaking to Daily Express UK, says "I hope the rumours that the King has invited Prince Harry and Meghan to Balmoral are true as it would be the ideal backdrop for them to mend their relationship, giving them the space and privacy to work through any issues and put them behind them.”

She went on saying allowing the young royal cousins [Archie, Lilibet, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis] to spend time with each other could be a good route back to a full reconciliation.

“After all, children usually couldn't care less about historic grievances and could get the adults focusing on what is really important – family,” the PR expert continued.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles has decided to extend an olive branch to his estranged son Harry and Meghan as the monarch is ‘desperately’ wanting to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

