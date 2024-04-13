 
Barry Keoghan fulfills boyfriend duties for Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella

Web Desk
April 13, 2024

Barry Keoghan isn’t shy of flaunting his boyfriend duties for Sabrina Carpenter.

As the 24-year-old singer made her Coachella debut on Friday, the Saltburn actor came out to support her at the festival.

A clip posted by a concertgoer on X shows Barry standing in front of the stage and holding up his phone to Sabrina who appeared from a balcony of a mock hotel built for her gig.

At one point in the video, he was also seen turning and following the Feathers hitmaker with his camera, filming her as she walked to the side of the stage.

Previously, an insider spoke of the couple, who sparked dating rumors in December 2023, with US Weekly and said, “They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong. They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime.”

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season. He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute,” the source had added.

