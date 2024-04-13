 
Suki Waterhouse reveals gender of her first child with Robert Pattinson

Web Desk
April 13, 2024

Suki Waterhouse has finally put an end to her fans’ curiosity about the gender of her newborn baby.

During the first week of April, she and fiance Robert Pattinson confirmed the birth of their first child as they were seen pushing behind a stroller in a Los Angeles park.

Later, Suki took to Instagram with a picture of herself cradling the baby and penned: “Welcome to the world angel."

Now, on the first weekend of Coachella, the British singer performed her set, including her new track Faded, and revealed the gender of her baby.

"I can't believe how many amazing people are playing on Friday, so many amazing women are playing tonight. Sabrina (Carpenter) earlier, Queen Lana (Del Rey),” she said during her gig.

Suki added, "I don't know if some of you know but I've had some pretty big life changes happen recently. I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady."

Her announcement comes after a source told Daily Mail that Robert is so happy with Suki’s way of adapting to motherhood and this new phase of life that he’s already planning on baby number two with her.

Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy. And to see how Suki has adapted and changed this soon since birth has warmed his heart in a way that is unexplainable,” the tipster shared.

