Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant ready to tie the knot, wedding plans revealed

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been together since 2017

Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant can’t wait to tie the knot, and the wedding is expected to be a small affair.

"Keanu and Alexandra were friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic, and it feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other," a source shared with Star magazine.

"They’re not doing this for anybody but themselves," the tipster revealed. "They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Keanu and Alexandra first met in 2009 and began dating in 2017. The duo made their relationship public in 2019.

"It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party," the source added of the couple’s nuptials.

Per the insider, the duo enjoy laid back evenings together and don’t like creating a fuss. "Spending an evening together talking about the latest L.A. art exhibit or their favorite new music is time well spent for Keanu and Alexandra,” the source added.

“It’s a plus for him that Alexandra isn’t famous and has no desire to be famous. Fame doesn’t impress either of them. She’s amazingly grounded," they explained.