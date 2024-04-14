Meghan Markle would not make Harry ‘reconciliation move' easier

Meghan Markle is urged to stay away from the Royal Family as Prince Harry plans a trip to the UK.

Royal expert Jennie Bond notes how Meghan’s distance from the Royal Family amid testing times is the best step as the Duke of Sussex is jetting off to celebrate Invictus Games.

She told OK Magazine: “I think this is pretty unlikely that Meghan will join him at the service given Harry's concerns about safety and the ongoing family tensions.”

The expert added: "I don't think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would — rightly— be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral. This is not the time for either the King or the Princess to have to deal with family rifts. They have too much on their plates at the moment. So Meghan's kindest gesture would be to send her very best wishes, but to stay away for now."