Meghan Markle ‘surprised' King Charles with ‘halfway' request on wedding

April 14, 2024

Meghan Markle decided to make a grand entrance on her wedding day in 2018 despite snub from her father.

The Duchess of Sussex, who walked down the aisle with father-in-law King Charles back in the day after dad Thomas Markle announced his absence, showed the world she is a confident woman.

Speaking about Meghan’s grand entrance, Royal author Robert Hardman revealed: “The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting - 'Can we meet halfway?'"

He added: "Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own."

Meanwhile, speaking for her Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, the Duchess revealed: "Harry's dad is very charming. And I said to him, like, 'I've lost my dad in this.' So him, as my father-in-law, was really important to me.

"So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal. It was at that moment I could see H,” she shared.

