Ryan Reynolds treats fans with another birthday prank for Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds wished his friend and co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C a hilarious birthday, which closely coincides with the day Titanic sank on its maiden voyage to New York City.

A day prior to Rob’s actual birthday which is April 14th, Reynolds took to his Instagram account to wish his pal a Happy Birthday with a hysterical new art piece.

He penned the caption, “It felt like Rob’s birthday was today but apparently it’s tomorrow?”.

“I’m posting because it’s now the 14th in Wrexham and I’ll bet people are still up! Happy Birthday”, alongside a video of him in the beloved Deadpool suit as he introduced fans to a deep sea adventure.

Reminding that his big day coincides with the 112th anniversary of the Titanic tragedy he said to the camera, “As some of you may know, today is April 14th, the birthday of my beloved co-chairman, Mr. Rob McElhenney”.

“It also happens to be the day the Titanic went down. So for his big day this year, I financed an expedition to the ocean floor to retrieve a few bottles of Wrexham Lager”, he joked referencing the original beer that was served in the 1912 voyage.

Although, while they surely didn’t find any ‘drinkable’ lager, they did find something “more beautiful”, a shirtless picture of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star with the Heart of the Ocean necklace.

Furthermore, in the video, the 47-year-old asked his viewers to join him in celebrating his friend’s birthday and send him “All the love we can”.

The actor further urges the audience to not ‘embarrass’ Rob by purchasing official merchandise with his shirtless portraits, “Don’t put it on social media” and not to visit Wrexham’s main art gallery to witness the drawing live.

“No, just do as I am and simply wish Rob a happy birthday”, he jested in the video.

This video is the latest in a series of Birthday pranks exchanged between the two Wrexham Chairmans.

