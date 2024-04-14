 
Kate Middleton issued major warning about Diana similarities

By
Web Desk
|

April 14, 2024

Kate Middleton has just been handed a major warning about the similarities she’s inching closer to, when comparing her late mother-in-law, Diana.

Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward issued these claims in one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she touched on Kate Middleton’s battle against the British media for privacy, before her cancer revelation.

In the expert’s piece, “Catherine is hardly the first Princess of Wales to find herself the subject of overwhelming scrutiny.”

Not to mention, “The often fraught relationship between her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and the media must surely have played a part in the Waleses’ guarded approach when it comes to details of home and family life. Who could blame them?”

“Yet, it’s easily forgotten that Diana’s dealings with the press had once been overwhelmingly positive,” the expert added before signing off. 

