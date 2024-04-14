King Charles honours Prince Edward amid cancer battle

King Charles has honoured his younger brother the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward as the monarch is currently fighting cancer.



According to royal expert Richard Palmer, the King has asked Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward to become the next Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The royal family also issued a statement on its social media handles and confirmed “In his 50th year as Colonel, The Duke of Kent will hand over the Colonelcy of the Regiment to The Duke of Edinburgh.”

As Colonel, the Duke of Kent has long supported the work of the Scots Guards and visits the regiment on a regular basis, including travelling to Iraq and Afghanistan in 2008 to meet members of the Regiment.

He has also attended every Trooping of The Colour since 1975 as Colonel of the Scots Guards.

In his statement, the Duke of Kent says, “Serving as Colonel of the Scots Guards since 1974, the longest anyone has spent in this role, has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy.

"Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war and witnessed their bravery, selfless courage and devotion to duty.”