Meghan Markle brings out ‘controlling' mode, moves woman away from Harry

Meghan Markle has been under the radar for her recent conduct towards a woman during Polo Championship with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, in a surfaced video, is spotted asking a lady to move away from Prince Harry so that Meghan could stand next to him.

The viral video from the awards ceremony has generated reactions from body language expert Judi James, who has branded Meghan a ‘director’ in role.

She tells Mirror: "Meghan will know all about framing a good shot for the cameras and so it might not be surprising if she had possibly felt compelled to do so here," Judi told us exclusively.

She added: "She and Harry are producing a Netflix show and her role as director might easily have led her to move this woman about like an extra on a film set. Or perhaps she was just being friendly and wanting to make the woman feel more comfortable next to her where she would be under Meghan’s wing."

" This is Harry’s victory scene and he and Meghan have performed their romantic kiss perfectly. Meghan seems to urge the woman across to stand in the gap next to her but when the woman does finally get the hint she needs to do a very awkward duck and under-arm movement to get to where Meghan has decided she should be,” added Ms James:

She noted: "Like any good director/star Meghan just seems to want to get on with the shot, beaming at Harry and posing beautifully and happily for the camera."