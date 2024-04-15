Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on 'Sweet Home Alabama' co-star confusion

Reese Witherspoon addressed the ongoing confusion surrounding her 2002 romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

According to PEOPLE report, Witherspoon jokingly corrects fans who often mistake her co-star Josh Lucas, for Matthew McConaughey.

During an interview, the actress quips, "All I want to say about Sweet Home Alabama is that it's not Matthew McConaughey. I know a lot of people think it's Matthew."

She recounts McConaughey's own amusement at being frequently asked about his role in the film, despite not being part of the cast.

"Matthew always says, 'Everybody comes up to me and says, 'Are you in Sweet Home?' And I'm not," she added.

Sweet Home Alabama, released in September 2002, also featured Patrick Dempsey.

The film, enjoyed significant success upon its release, grossing over 35 million dollars in its opening weekend and earning more than 130 million dollars domestically during its theatrical run.

Witherspoon highlighted their work together on three other projects: Sing, Sing 2, and Mud, stating, "I've done three movies with Matthew, but he's not in Sweet Home Alabama."