Matthew McConaughey admits becoming a father has made him better actor: Read

Matthew McConaughey admits becoming a father has helped him become a better artist.



The actor, who shares children — Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, with wife Camilla Elves, admits becoming a father has helped him take a fresh outlook on his profession.

Speaking to PEOPLE for their 5th anniversary edition, the actor revealed: "Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent.”

He then added: "I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my 4-year-old kid goes, 'What'd you do today?' I cannot tell them what the show's really about, it's not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them."

"And so I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in," McConaughey noted.