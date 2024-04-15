Reese Witherspoon gives shocking opinion on AI

Reese Witherspoon shared her opinion on AI technology being used in Hollywood.

Her take comes after A-list actors like Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves spoke out against studios and production companies replacing talent with deep fake technology.

Speaking at The Paley Center for Media at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Reese said: "AI is here to stay so just get used to it. AI is not coming for your job. People who know how to use AI are coming for your job. So learn about it. Figure it out.”

“It should be a tool upon which we layer our own creativity, our own humanity and our own ethics. We need to have our say. So let's not be scared of it. Let's dive in. Let's lean in,” the Oscar-winning actress added

Last year in May, Tom revealed on an episode of The Adam Buxton podcast that actors are already drawing contracts to safeguard their face and voice.

“I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” he had stated.

On the other hand, Keanu previously shared that one of his performances was "changed" using AI technology.

He told Wired in February that he later had a clause added into his contracts to prohibit post-production changes to his performance.