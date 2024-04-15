Andrew Scott opens up on what makes him ‘adore' Paul Mescal

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal starred together in 'All of Us Strangers'

Andrew Scott is opening up on his good friendship with his All Of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal, sharing how he helped him through a tough period in his life.

Andrew and Paul worked together on the movie, which saw the Sherlock Holmes star play a screenwriter who returns to his childhood home and falls for his mysterious neighbor (Paul). The movie was based on Taichi Yamada’s 1987 Japanese psychological novel Strangers.

The duo developed a deep bond filming the Oscar-nominated movie, with the 27-year-old actor even helping Andrew deal with grief after his mom Nora passed away this year in March.

“I adore Paul, he's so, so … continues to be …” Andrew confessed to The Sunday Times. “Obviously it's been a tough time recently and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It's everything.”

“The more I work in the industry, I realize, you make some stuff that people love and you make some stuff that people don't like, and all really that you are left with is the relationships that you make. I love him dearly,” he reflected.

Andrew is currently enjoying all the positive reviews for his performance as con artist and serial killer Tom Ripley in Netflix’s Ripley. He also recently won the Critics' Circle Theatre award for his performance in Vanya.