Prince Harry slammed for saying King Charles isn't ‘made for single parenthood'

Prince Harry is being slammed for saying his dad King Charles wasn’t made for parenthood.

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote about his dynamic with his father, who he claimed was distant, especially after his mom Princess Diana died in 1997.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, wrote: “He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single-parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried.”

Now, royal reporter Charles Rae, has refuted Harry’s claims that Charles was ill-suited for parenthood. During his interview with The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, he said: “This is why one of the things Harry said in his book Spare about his father was so so wrong.

He referred to an instance where Charles and Diana’s different behavior made headlines. The received their sons as they arrived on the Royal Britannia. Diana went straight to greet her sons, with her arms wide open, while Charles first greeted the ship’s crew.

“Diana and Charles had just finished a job…Diana walks up the gangplank, Charles is very polite, he stands there and says ‘hello’ to the captain, first officer and cook,” said Rae.

“Diana ignores them all and runs practically down the gangplank with her arms wide open and the boys rushed up to her – and that’s the picture that made the newspapers all over the world,” he added.