Reese Witherspoon shares ‘sweetest' thing Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox did on ‘friends' set

file footage

Reese Witherspoon is recounting her experience on the set of Friends after she’d just had a baby - her daughter Ava - at the time.



Reese said the cast, especially Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were really kind to her. The duo even asked to hold her baby and were very sweet to the Legally Blond actress.

"Jen was just the sweetest to me. I'd just had a baby, and I remember her and Courteney running to my dressing room going, 'Can we see the baby?' 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I do y'all, I have a baby?' " she told People. "They were like, 'Can we hold the baby?'”

Reese even has a memento of her time at the set: "I got to put her on the couch in Central Perk, and still have a little picture of her at Central Perk," she says of the show's famous coffee shop.”

The Oscar winner also fondly remembered seeing the cast of Friends - which included Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox - working with each other in perfect sync.

"They had this natural rapport and rhythm with each other. It was just these six people working in rhythm together," Reese recalled. "You could tell they truly loved each other. It's really lovely to me, that I got to see them."