Prince Harry's ‘gentlemanly' gesture towards Meghan Markle: See pic

Prince Harry seemed “tired” from his recent polo match but still remained a gentleman towards Meghan Markle.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had a busy week as he took part in a charity polo match over the weekend. The Duke was joined by his close friend Nacho Figueras for the match, which was filmed for his upcoming Netflix show focusing on polo. The match was held to raise funds for Harry’s organization Sentebale, which works to better the lives of African youth living with HIV.

Body language expert Judi James noted how the Prince took care of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, despite being tired.

"Harry's expression suggests he's possibly tired after all the polo and all the filming here but his hand around Meghan's back is an interesting gesture. As a tie-sign it's a signal of affection but his hand isn't actually placed on her bare flesh,” she told The Mirror.

"This is called a 'gentleman's hand' gesture where there is no actual fingertip touch." Judi added.

The Suits actress looked more relaxed in contrast to her husband. "Meghan, in her backless dress and beautiful hair bun, leans back in her seat to look relaxed and engaged."

This comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to launch their respective Netflix shows, with the Duke’s show focusing on polo and the Duchess’ show aiming to "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."