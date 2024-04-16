Prince Harry breaks silence as he loses first bid to appeal against security ruling

Prince Harry has expressed his fresh resolve after he lost his initial bid to bring an appeal after he lost a High Court challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.



Prince Harry, through his lawyers, has shared his reaction over the latest court ruling.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Prince Harry’s lawyers response.

He tweeted, “NEW: “The Duke of Sussex will be seeking permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of Mr Justice Lane”, his lawyers have said.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

"The reality of the matter is that the claimant considers he should receive a different approach to his protection whilst in the UK than RAVEC decided he should, based in part on his comparison of his own position with that of others," Judge Peter Lane said.

"RAVEC, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so."