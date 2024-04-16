 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given serious warning ahead of Netflix shows launch

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned Netflix “wants their pound of flesh” ahead of the launch of their new shows for the streaming giant.

Harry and Meghan recently announced what their Netflix shows are going to be about. The Duke of Sussex is making a show about his favorite sport polo. Whereas the Duchess will focus her show on lifestyle elements such as gardening and cooking.

With the Sussexes’ Netflix deal ending in early 2025, royal expert Michael Cole issued a warning, saying, "Prince Harry and his lovely wife are going to have to start singing for their supper. They've got a five-year contract worth $100million with Netflix. Netflix wants their pound of flesh. So she's going to be doing a lifestyle and cookery streaming service.”

"He's going to do a program all about polo. Not water polo, but polo with ponies on horseback, except for ocean-going racing in yachts which was once described as standing under a cold shower, ripping up £550 notes, must be the most expensive sport and hobby in the world," he added to GB News.

