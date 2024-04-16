Prince Harry could be ‘asked to leave’ US despite ‘special treatment’ in visa case

Prince Harry is reportedly extremely stressed about his US visa case.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex could face deportation in the case, which was brought against him by American conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation.

The foundation demands that his visa application be made public so as to see if he admitted to past drug usage in the application.

They argue that in order for him to have been granted immigration, he must have either lied in the application or been given special treatment.

The case came after Harry stated in his memoir Spare that he has used cocaine and marijuana in the past. The judge in the lawsuit is currently reviewing the application in private, while the foundation presses on to make it public.

Now, sharing his two cents on the matter, royal expert and author Tom Quinn says: “He may get special treatment, but his upcoming court case could just as easily jeopardise his status in the States.”

“He could even be asked to leave the country if what he said on his immigration forms fails to match his claims in Spare. According to the couple’s friends, Harry is horribly stressed but as ever he has hired the best lawyers money can buy," he added in his conversation with The Mirror.