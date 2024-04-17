Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest video goes viral

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest video goes viral

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry recently participated in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in support of Sentebale in Wellington, Florida.



Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was among the many esteemed guests in attendance and presented the trophy to the winning team.

Now, a video of Meghan Markle kissing Harry’s polo teammate Malcolm Borwick and reaction of the Duke after their victory is doing rounds on internet and has gone viral.

The video has been watched by over three million fans and received over 250,000 likes and thousands of comments after it was uploaded on TikTok .

In the video Meghan is seen with Sentebale team captain Malcolm Borwick and giving the number 4 a peck on both cheeks while Prince Harry was also present.

According to a report by the Mirror, the footage sees the Duke looking stunned by the action and appear to confront his teammate.

However, further footage does show Prince Harry begins to laugh with Borwick about the incident, seemingly to show it was more in jest than any ill-manner.

Sentebale was co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, in honour of their shared love for the country and their late mothers.