Prince Harry turning down King Charles’ legacy completely

Experts believe Prince Harry has planned on utterly turning down King Charles’ legacy

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo issued these sentiments while referencing the couple’s experience in the world of the ‘elite’.

He weighed in on everything during one of his interviews for GB News.

During that chat he said, “This all goes to show that Prince Harry is actually quite out of touch with the public. Because, of course, polo is the sport of Kings.”

At this point in time, “as much as he tries to tell us that he is distanced from the monarchy and a man of the people.”

“This … really goes to show that he is still part of that very exclusive elite set.”

During the course of his chat with the outlet, the Duke of Sussex also pointed out how this will be negatively affect their “mass appeal” given that he has no “commercial skill set.”

According to Mr Heydel-Mankoo, “It shows the problem with Harry.”

Before concluding he also added, “Because the fact that he is doing a show on polo, which is hardly a mass appeal thing, shows that there is not much of a commercial skill set he actually has.”