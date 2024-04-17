Isla Fisher signs on a 'personal' movie amid Sacha Baron split

Isla Fisher’s first project amid divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen might be a personal one for her.

According to In Touch, the 48-year-old actress has signed on a movie called Divorcees in which she will play the lead. “Fans can expect lots of subtle references to her own life,” an insider told the outlet.

The movie will be written by Kimmy Gatewood and Alison Becker, with the former also directing the project.

The outlet reports that the story is about three divorced women who are set on getting revenge on their ex-husbands which leads them to learn what love really means, leading them to the realization that divorce wasn’t a failure.

The tip comes after Isla and Sacha announced their split in a joint statement.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change,” they penned on their Instagram stories.

The estranged couple continued, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”